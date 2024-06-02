Jerusalem Post
Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in Nahariya, Acre

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 2, 2024 16:14

Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded in various localities in northern Israel on Sunday, including in Nahariya and Acre.

According to the Fire and Rescue Authority, several fires broke out as a result of strikes in the Galilee region.

Later, rockets were fired toward the north of Israel at several communities in Upper Galilee, including in Kiryat Shmona.

"Fire fighting teams from the Galilee-Golan Heights station are working on several sites of fires due to strikes from the last barrage. Additional teams are on their way to the location," the Fire and Rescue Authority said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

