Hezbollah claims six-fold increase in speed of weapons delivery

A Hezbollah official told the pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen that it has increased the speed with which it can stockpile weapons. This is important because Hezbollah has carried out thousands of attacks on Israel over the past five months. It has used thousands of rockets, as well as anti-tank missiles and drones to target Israel.

According to the report Nawaf al-Mousawi, who the article says is the “head of Hezbollah's Resources and Borders” claims that Hezbollah is able to receive as many weapons in a month, as it used to receive in six months. “He revealed that what the Lebanese Resistance group used to deliver to its storage facilities in a period of half a year is now being delivered within a month, highlighting that Hezbollah continues to build new storage facilities and bring in new missiles; ones that are more accurate and of new types for naval, ground, and aerial use,” Al-Mayadeen wrote.

He contrasted Hezbollah’s ability to re-supply itself with weapons, with what he said was Israel’s logistical challenges. He claimed that Israel ‘does not have the logistical ability to strike Lebanon, nor does it have the ability to strike Gaza, were it not for the [US airbridge] that works daily to supply Israeli occupation forces with weapons and ammunition.”

The Hezbollah official also said that the group is in touch with “major international powers” and that it has been speaking with Hamas in Gaza. Previous reports had said that Hezbollah was in touch with Hamas after October 7 and had discussed whether to enter the war and back Hamas. Instead Hezbollah began smaller attacks on Israel, short of a full scale war. Mousawi has spoken to media about Hezbollah’s ties with Hamas and the issue of whether Hezbollah should enter the war in the past. A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah holds his picture during a rally commemorating the group's late leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)

Hezbollah hoping war will end in Gaza, it seems

Mousawi says Hezbollah will not abandon the Palestinians in Gaza, which means they will continue attacks on Israel. Clearly Hezbollah is weighing this issue because they continue to suffer losses from Israeli strikes when Israel retaliates for Hezbollah attacks. “Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah's Resistance fighters have been attacking Israeli occupation forces and military sites along the border with occupied Palestine, in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian Resistance,” Al-Mayadeen notes.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has reiterated that it will suspend its operations against Israeli targets once the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip ends.” This appears to show that Hezbollah hopes this will be the outcome. It doesn’t want a huge war, but it has also caused 80,000 Israelis to evacuate northern Israel, a major change from past conflicts.

Mousawi hinted that Hezbollah has “new weapons” that it has been using against Israel. He says the weapons are more accurate and include missiles and can be used in the maritime or ground domain. Hezbollah is also acquiring drones. He also said that “international players, including the United States, have asked Hezbollah to engage in direct dialogue, affirming that the Lebanese Resistance party has declined these requests.” The interview shows how Hezbollah is calculating its actions. It is working with Hamas and values the influence and power that has come through its attacks on Israel. It also is bragging about its weapons stockpile, which may be propaganda designed to show that Hezbollah is not running out of certain types of munitions.