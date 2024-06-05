Hezbollah launch mortars overnight, IDF denies it could have rescued hostages from Shifa Hospital
Republicans vote to sanction ICC for seeking warrants against Netanyahu, other Israeli leaders • More economic support put in place for released hostages
An additional NIS 2,000 monthly stipend for former Hamas hostages, alongside full entitlement to all disability rights at a 50% disability rate, was approved on Tuesday in a Knesset hearing.
Additionally, returning hostages will receive a 50,000 NIS rehabilitation grant, an annual disabled tag, and full medical treatment funding for 3 years.
The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the Middle East country's campaign in the Gaza Strip.
The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza.
The vote was 247 to 155, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. There were no Republican "nay" votes, although two voted "present."
The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the Middle East country's campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah terrorists launched several mortar shells towards IDF assets in the Malkiya sector on Wednesday night.
The IDF clarified that claims about Chief of Staff Halevi preventing a Shifa Hospital hostage rescue mission are false, citing lack of intelligence and operational feasibility.
Following reports that the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi prevented a mission to rescue hostages at Shifa Hospital at the beginning of the war, an IDF spokesperson clarified on Tuesday evening that the claims are false and baseless.
"It was an operational idea that lacked feasibility both operationally and intelligence-wise, as there was no information about the presence of hostages in the hospital. If such information had existed, the plan would have progressed toward implementation. The operation as presented would have led to the killing of hostages and compromised the safety of our forces," stated the IDF.
The SDS, the largest opposition party, argued it was not the right time to recognize an independent Palestinian state and that the move would only award the "terrorist organisation Hamas".
Slovenia became the latest European Union country to recognize an independent Palestinian state after its parliament approved the move with a majority vote on Tuesday, dismissing a call for a referendum on the issue by the largest opposition party.
The government last week decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway as part of a wider effort to coordinate pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.
"Today's recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state sends hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and in Gaza," Prime Minister Robert Golob said on X.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 124 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says