Hezbollah launch mortars overnight, IDF denies it could have rescued hostages from Shifa Hospital

ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan visits Kyiv, Ukraine, in Feb. He made last-minute decisions to forgo visiting Gaza, instead making an informal visit to Israel and the West Bank. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza.

The vote was 247 to 155, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. There were no Republican "nay" votes, although two voted "present."

The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the Middle East country's campaign in the Gaza Strip.