IDF reveals identities of another 8 terrorists killed in UN school strike

The IDF revealed on Friday evening the identities of a further eight terrorists killed by a Israeli airstrike while they were operating from within an UNRWA school in Nusierat on Thursday.

The terrorists had been from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Palestinians at the site of an Israeli airstrike in an UNRWA school, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on June 6, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The identities of the further eight terrorists killed were confirmed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet (Israel Intelligence Agency), the military noted.

Who were the terrorists killed?

One of the eliminated terrorists was confirmed to have taken part in Hamas's October 7 attacks, where over 1200 people were killed and another 250 kidnapped.

A total of 17 of the terrorists eliminated in the strike have now been identified.