IDF reveals further details of 'Operation Arnon' which freed Gaza hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF released on Sunday further details of Operation Arnon, the operation that rescued four hostages from Hamas captivity on Saturday, revealing that the Kfir Brigade operated in the area of the Gaza Strip for several days before the operation. They were accompanied by the Paratroopers Brigade and a special force from the Duvdevan Unit.

The IDF said that the Israel Air Force attacked dozens of military targets as part of the operation, which was carried out after weeks of precise intelligence gathering conducted by the Shin Bet and hostage headquarters in the IDF intelligence unit. 

