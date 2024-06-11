IDF attacks in deepest point in Lebanon targeting trucks, 5 killed - report

The IDF attacked trucks in the city of Hermel deep in Lebanon on Monday night, killing five people, according to Lebanese reports.
דיווחים בלבנון: "מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו בהרמל", צפונית לבעלבכ שבעומק לבנון@ItayBlumental @OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/172SFQfgyu— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 10, 2024
Hermel is the largest city in the Baalbek area and a Hezbollah stronghold that is located 15 km from the Syrian border. It served as a key combat equipment smuggling route.
These attacks are now defined as the deepest point where the Israeli air force attacked, according to reports in Lebanon.