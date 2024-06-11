Jerusalem Post
IDF attacks in deepest point in Lebanon targeting trucks, 5 killed - report

By AMIR BOHBOT
Updated: JUNE 11, 2024 04:05

The IDF  attacked trucks in the city of Hermel deep in Lebanon on Monday night, killing five people, according to Lebanese reports.

Hermel is the largest city in the  Baalbek area and a Hezbollah stronghold that is located 15 km from the Syrian border. It served as a key combat equipment smuggling route.

These attacks are now defined as the deepest point where the Israeli air force attacked, according to reports in Lebanon.

