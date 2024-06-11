UN: 'Israel and Hamas may be guilty of war crimes after rescue op.'

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that the civilian deaths in Gaza during the Israeli operation to secure the release of four hostages and terrorists holding them in densely populated areas could amount to war crimes.

"Hundreds of Palestinians, many of them civilians, were reportedly killed and injured," said Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN human rights office.

"Furthermore, by holding hostages in such densely populated areas, the armed groups doing so are putting the lives of Palestinian civilians, as well as the hostages themselves, at added risk from the hostilities. All these actions, by both parties, may amount to war crimes," the statement read.