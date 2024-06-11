Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Sec. of State Antony J. Blinken meets with MK and National Unity Chair Benny Gantz in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with MK and National Unity Chair Benny Gantz in Israel on Tuesday, the State Department announced.  

They discussed the proposal to achieve a hostage deal as part of a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of all hostages and increase humanitarian aid throughout the territory.  

Blinken commended Israel for the proposal and emphasized Hamas should take the deal without delay.

He reiterated, in addition to reuniting hostages with their loved ones, the proposal would advance Israel’s long-term security interests, and suggested it would create the possibility of restoring calm along Israel’s border with Lebanon to allow Israelis to return to their homes.



