Blinken slams Hamas for demanding 'far-reaching changes to the agreement'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attacked Hamas on Wednesday in a press conference in Doha with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Israeli media reported.

Blinken said that "instead of responding positively to the [ceasefire and hostage release] proposal, they are demanding far-reaching changes to the agreement."

Blinken continued to say, "Some of Hamas's changes go beyond what was previously agreed upon, but we will continue to push for the implementation of the deal. I believe that these gaps can be bridged."

He also added that the US will present plans for the day after in the Gaza Strip in the coming weeks. "Hamas must not be allowed to decide the future of the region," Blinken stressed.

Qatari Prime Minister expresses support to end war in Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani hold a joint press conference in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

The current proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added.

"We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period, and there is a clear and firm call to end this war," Sheikh Mohammed said.

When asked about Israel and Hamas' commitment to the current proposal, he said both sides need to be pressured to reach an agreement, and both have been counterproductive.