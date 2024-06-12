Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Off-duty soldier shoots at three in Old City, three wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 12, 2024 18:50

A 37-year-old man was seriously wounded Wendesday, and two others were lightly wounded after being shot by an off-duty soldier in the Old City of Jerusalem, Maariv reported.

The two who were lightly wounded were a 25-year-old man and a 50-year-old man.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

According to the soldier, he fired his weapon after an attempt was made to seize it. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, examining the soldier's claim as well as a suspected violence incident that occurred prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
NATO to take over coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 07:17 PM
WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 05:33 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon that targeted Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:55 PM
Qatar's prime minister: there is a clear and firm call to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 03:33 PM
UN committee charges Israel with crimes against humanity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:24 PM
Hezbollah announces terrorist Mohammed Hajazi dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 12:28 PM
IDF destroys over 30 Hamas terror infrastructure facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 11:44 AM
Fire exchange between IDF and Palestinian armed forces in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 11:41 AM
British trading ship attacked southwest of Yemen
By MAARIV
06/12/2024 11:27 AM
IDF attacks Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/12/2024 08:25 AM
Trump says he wants all remaining Bitcoin to be made in the US
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:08 AM
US military says it destroyed 2 missile launchers in Yemen
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 02:23 AM
IDF eliminates suspect approaching Gaza border fence with drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 12:11 AM
Senior Israeli official: Hamas rejected the outline of the hostage deal
By WALLA!
06/11/2024 11:25 PM
Projectiles identified crossing into Israel, IDF strikes Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2024 09:13 PM