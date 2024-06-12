Off-duty soldier shoots at three in Old City, three wounded

A 37-year-old man was seriously wounded Wendesday, and two others were lightly wounded after being shot by an off-duty soldier in the Old City of Jerusalem, Maariv reported.

The two who were lightly wounded were a 25-year-old man and a 50-year-old man.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

According to the soldier, he fired his weapon after an attempt was made to seize it. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, examining the soldier's claim as well as a suspected violence incident that occurred prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story.