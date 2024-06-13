Jerusalem Post
IDF troops kill Oct. 7 terrorist, IAF pounds Gaza terror targets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In the past day, IDF troops of the 162nd Division carried out raids in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, finding weapons and killing terrorists in close-quarter combat, the military said on Thursday. 

Forces identified and struck an armed terrorist via drone fire, after which an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft targeted the building in which the terrorist had operated. In addition, the IAF targeted a launch site in which rockets were aimed toward Israel. 

IDF strikes Hamas structures in the Gaza Strip. June 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In the center of the Strip, troops of the 99th Division eliminated several terrorists, one of whom took part in the October 7 massacre. 

The IDF further stated that in the past day, IAF aircraft struck and destroyed some 45 terror targets throughout the Strip. Among these were military structures, armed terror squads, rocket launchers, and tunnel shafts. 

