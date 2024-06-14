US says it will raise pressure on Iran if it does not cooperate with UN watchdog

The US State Department said on Thursday that Washington and its allies were prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran if Tehran does not cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran has rapidly installed extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, a UN nuclear watchdog report said earlier in the day.

The State Department said the report showed that Iran aimed to continue expanding its nuclear program "in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose."

Not cooperating with the IAEA

"Iran must cooperate with the IAEA without further delay to fully implement its legally binding safeguards obligations," the State Department said. Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

The first week in June, the IAEA’s Board of Governors, composed of 35 nations, had passed a resolution condemning Iran for its lack of cooperation with the watchdog and for its barring of some top inspectors.

The resolution was proposed by Britain, France, and Germany, and initially resisted by the US, which feared Iran would respond as it has to previous resolutions by escalating its nuclear activities. It was passed with 20 countries in favor, two against, and 12 abstentions, Reuters reported.

In response, Iran warned it would retaliate.