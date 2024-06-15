Israeli Druze community leaders mourn death of Capt. Wassem Mahmoud in Gaza

The head of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, commented on the community's contribution and sacrifice to Israel's security following the announcement of the death of Capt. Wassem Mahmoud in Rafah on Saturday.

"The Druze community pays once again a very heavy price in this war. Capt. Waseem Mahmoud, may his memory be blessed, from Beit Jann, joins a long list of fallen Druze who sacrificed their lives for the security of the state since the outbreak of the war."

He then expressed sympathy for Mahmoud's family, and said,"The family, who hoped and waited for their officer son to return home for the holiday, receives this terrible news on the holiday eve. Their son will return, but to eternal rest."

Tarif continued, "Once again, we discover in the battlefield the partnership and equality in bearing the burden and loss. This partnership and equality must also be in everyday life, but sadly, this is not the case. The Druze community must be equal partners not only in battle and mourning but also in life."

He concluded, "The Druze community grieves and shares in the sorrow of the families of the fallen soldiers, including Captain Waseem. May his memory and the memory of all the fallen be cherished in our hearts forever."

Head of Beit Jann Local Authority cancels holiday celebrations

The head of the Beit Jann Local Authority, Attorney Nazih Dabbour, announced that all planned celebrations of the Muslim and Druze holiday of Eid-al-Adha are to be cancelled following the news of Mahmoud's death. Eid-al-Adha is on Sunday.

"Following the painful and heartbreaking event that has struck the village and the death of the young soldier Waseem Mahmoud, we are announcing the suspension and cancellation of all planned celebrations," Dabbour said.

"May the memory of the deceased be blessed, and may his family be comforted from heaven," he added.