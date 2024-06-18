Knesset begins discussion on the haredi draft exemption law

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has begun discussions of the haredi draft exemption law, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

"We have the possibility to enact a law that will be a new page and will provide a real response to the needs of the IDF and the security system in the current reality," MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Committee, remarked at the start of the plenary.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said, "In the entire history of the country, it has never been clearer that we have a shared destiny. The terrorist organizations do not differentiate between secular and religious. They want to kill us all."