Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset begins discussion on the haredi draft exemption law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has begun discussions of the haredi draft exemption law, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

"We have the possibility to enact a law that will be a new page and will provide a real response to the needs of the IDF and the security system in the current reality," MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Committee, remarked at the start of the plenary.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said, "In the entire history of the country, it has never been clearer that we have a shared destiny. The terrorist organizations do not differentiate between secular and religious. They want to kill us all."

State comptroller asks Prime Minister's Office to hand over documents
By MAARIV
06/18/2024 01:08 PM
US wants to avoid 'greater war' along tense Lebanon-Israel border
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:13 PM
Volker Turk: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:11 PM
Islamic Jihad sniper cell commander eliminated in IDF airstrike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:55 AM
France cancels decision to ban Israelis from arms exhibition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:47 AM
Man stabs mother to death in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:58 AM
Israeli artillery strikes targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:30 AM
Peru struck by earthquake in Northern region
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 07:01 AM
Gallant endorses a Gilboa regional council's security plan
By SHAKED SADEH
06/18/2024 06:19 AM
North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 05:28 AM
Maldives pauses ban on Israelis as law could ban Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
Alarm in Gaza border community Sufa was false
By MAARIV
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
US military destroys Houthi radars, uncrewed surface vessel and drone
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 02:27 AM
Police arrest protesters who attempting to enter Netanyahu's house
By SHLOMI HELLER , DR. ITAY GAL
06/17/2024 11:34 PM
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 08:15 PM