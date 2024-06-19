Jerusalem Post
Four killed in traffic accident in Israel's south

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police confirmed on Wednesday night that four people were killed in a traffic accident in the country's south, and two more were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Israel Police received a report at around 11:00 p.m. about a car accident on Highway 90, north of Hatzeva, between 2 private vehicles.

The four passengers were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, with the two others evacuated for medical treatment to the Soroka Medical Center, both in moderate condition, according to medical officials.

Police from Dimona, including traffic accident examiners, were called to the scene and began investigating the circumstances of the accident.

This is a developing story.

