IDF kills Hezbollah's commander of Lebanese southern district in strike

The Israeli Air Force struck and killed Faisal Ibrahim, Hezbollah's commander of its operational activities in the Jouaiyya district of southern Lebanon, on Thursday.

The Hezbollah commander was killed in an IDF airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

דיווחים בלבנון: תקיפה ישראלית לעבר כלי רכב בכפר דיר כיפא סמוך לצור@kaisos1987 @guy_telaviv pic.twitter.com/cnjMkyy4k3 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 20, 2024

Ibrahim was responsible for planning and executing terror attacks against Israel and was in command of ground operations in Jouaiyya.

Ibrahim promoted Hezbollah's activity in southern Lebanon

In the last few months, amid heightened attacks between Hezbollah and the IDF, Ibrahim promoted Hezbollah's consolidation in southern Lebanon while trying to improve the organization's ground combat. The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Concurrently, IAF fighter jets attacked in the area of Rihan in Lebanon, launching surface-to-air missiles from Hezbollah's air defense system, which posed a threat to IDF aircraft operating in the Lebanese skies, IDF said.

This is a developing story.