Hezbollah publishes video: 'If war is imposed on Lebanon, resistance will fight without limits'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Terror organization Hezbollah published a video on Saturday night in which their secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the possibility of a war with Israel and assured that the group would fight without limitations if necessary, footage from the Al Mayadeen news channel showed on X, formally known as Twitter.

"In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints," Nasrallah said.

"Whoever thinks of a war against us will regret it," he concluded. 

