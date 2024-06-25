Michal Herzog, wife of President Herzog, addresses absence of women at hostage negotiation table

Michal Herzog, the wife of President Isaac Herzog, spoke yesterday at the Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, addressing the stalled hostage negotiation and the lack of female representation at the negotiating table.

"I'll say something that really bothers me - ultimately, whether the negotiation [succeed, or] does not [succeed,] at least its initial stages are intended to bring those young women who [are still held hostage by Hamas,]" said Michal Herzog.

"But I don't see around the decision-making table, or even negotiation tables, not even one woman, not even one mother," she added. "I may not be well-versed in negotiations or strategies, but it doesn't seem logical to me. It simply doesn't seem logical that the female voice, the perspective, the perhaps slightly different thinking of women won't be taken into account. I would very much like to see our voice as women also around decision-making tables. I think it's very important."