Joe Biden: Adas Torah pro-Palestinian riot 'antisemitic' and 'un-American'

US President Joe Biden slammed Sunday's anti-Israel riot outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles as antisemitic and un-American in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening.

"I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American," the president wrote.

"Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable."

Sunday's clashes outside of the California synagogue resulted in local Jews and pro-Israel counter-protesters being assaulted.