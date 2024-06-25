Ex-PM Bennett: Oct. 7 was an epic colossal failure of the State of Israel

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday said that "October 7 was an epic colossal failure of the State of Israel."

Speaking at the Tel Aviv University Cyber Week Conference, he said, "We failed in intelligence, in operations, and for a month after the attacks, institutional Israel, almost all government ministries melted down, education, welfare, finance - nothing worked."

At the same time, he said that civil society in Israel "drove down into that inferno" to rescue thousands of people from Hamas's invasion, many of whom were volunteers with no real duty.

Painting a hopeful future, Bennet said, "The next 50 years will be a remarkable time for the State of Israel."

"I draw my confidence of the future of Israel from these people," the volunteers who rushed into danger in the South to save others.

He said, "Start up nation...started thousands of initiatives and filled the gaps" left by institutional Israel.

"Getting helmets, designing arms very rapidly, getting food, getting people from one place to another," he said.

Bennett's hope for the future of Israel

Next, he stated, "We should bring one million Jews over the next decade."