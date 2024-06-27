Canada imposes sanctions on key settlement movement figures Benzi Gopstein, Daniela Weiss

Canada imposed sanctions against seven individuals and five entities in response to "the serious violation of international peace and security resulting from their violent and destabilizing actions against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank," according to Israeli media.

Among the individuals who have been sanctioned are Bentzi Gopstein and Daniella Weiss.

Gopstein leads the anti-Arab extremist group Lehava, which was sanctioned by the US in April for perpetrating settler violence.

Weiss is the former mayor of the Kedumim settlement and garnered increased international controversy by calling for the ethnic cleansing of Arabs from Gaza in response to October 7.