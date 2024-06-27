Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Canada imposes sanctions on key settlement movement figures Benzi Gopstein, Daniela Weiss

By MAARIV
Updated: JUNE 27, 2024 18:02

Canada imposed sanctions against seven individuals and five entities in response to "the serious violation of international peace and security resulting from their violent and destabilizing actions against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank," according to Israeli media.

Among the individuals who have been sanctioned are Bentzi Gopstein and Daniella Weiss.

Gopstein leads the anti-Arab extremist group Lehava, which was sanctioned by the US in April for perpetrating settler violence.

Weiss is the former mayor of the Kedumim settlement and garnered increased international controversy by calling for the ethnic cleansing of Arabs from Gaza in response to October 7.

About a dozen military officers arrested in Bolivia after attempted coup
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 05:27 PM
Seven people taken to Kenya hospital amid anti-government demonstrations
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:52 PM
Police arrest Hod Hasharon man for possession of grenades
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 04:49 PM
French government: Extremely concerned by situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:12 PM
Labor and Meretz parties expected to merge together - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
IDF does exercises in the North to increase preparedness for escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
Rehovot to hold a Pride Parade Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 11:29 AM
Vessel hit by projectile off of Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 11:19 AM
Palestinian leader Abbas set to visit Russia in August, RIA says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 10:54 AM
IDF attacks terrorists based in a school in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 09:32 AM
Anti-government protesters block Highway 2
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 08:51 AM
Two people killed in Pardess Hanna shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:49 AM
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 12:01 AM
Homefront Command: The terrorist infiltration incident has ended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 10:38 PM
Netanyahu considers appointing project manager for towns in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 10:19 PM