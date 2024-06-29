IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists, locates weapons near school, clinic in Shejaia

IDF Division 98 forces operating in Shejaia in the last several days have eliminated dozens of terrorists, the military stated on Saturday evening.

The forces also located observation posts, weapons, drones, and a long-range rocket launcher near a school and a clinic in the area.

Israeli troops have been engaged in close-quarters combat with terrorists in the area and have directed strikes by Israeli air force aircraft on a number of terror targets, the IDF added.

Additionally, the Brigade 7 combat team led the division and reportedly encircled the civilian area in Shejaia that had been converted by Hamas terrorists into a terror compound. A rocket the IDF discovered in Shejaia. June 29, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Locating weapons

Forces of the combat team of the Paratroopers Brigade began to clear and dismantle terror infrastructure and military structures in the area, including underground shafts. The IDF also noted that it had located weapons in the area.

In the morning, the IDF announced that over the past day, soldiers located a weapons storage facility also within a school compound in Shejaia.