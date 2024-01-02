Over the last 24 hours, soldiers from Israel's navy and ground infantry units have identified terrorists placing explosive charges on Gaza beaches and nearby buildings with the intent to attack IDF troops, the military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The navy, in cooperation with air and ground forces, killed several terrorists and destroyed explosives that posed a threat to IDF soldiers.

IDF forces strike Hamas targets in Gaza, January 2024.

In southern Gaza City, troops from the Re'em Brigade located three terrorists entering a building and provided their coordinates to the Israeli Air Force, who destroyed the building, killing the terrorists. After the attack, secondary explosions were seen, indicating that weapons were stored in the compound.

In the Khan Yunis area, paratroopers attacked terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to Israeli forces. Soldiers raided several apartments where intelligence indicated munitions were stored and seized the weapons. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF)

Weapons lab found in Khan Yunis area, rocket launchers near UNRWA school

In the center of the Strip, combat soldiers from Brigade 646 located a laboratory used for the production of weapons, launch pits, and long-range rocket launchers. The launchers were destroyed by engineering forces.

In the Jabalya area, soldiers from Brigade 261 killed dozens of terrorists, including those who tried to place explosives, others who operated drones, and armed terrorists who were spotted moving toward IDF forces.

In the Al Buraij area, the Golani Brigade's combat team located a number of rocket launchers that had been planted near a UNRWA school.