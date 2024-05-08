WATCH: IDF storms eastern Rafah, destroys over 100 Hamas targets

The IDF's 162nd Division eliminated 30 Hamas terrorists in eastern Rafah, the military said on Wednesday during their ongoing operation in the southern Gaza city since Monday.

Before the troops entered, fighter jets began coordinated and timed opening flights, in which about 100 designated targets were attacked from the air.

The 401st Brigade Combat Team of the IDF gained operational control over the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing. The forces began targeted raids on the Hamas terror infrastructure surrounding the Gazan side of the crossing, with raids on suspicious buildings in the area from which terrorists fired at Israeli forces.

Eliminating Hamas's governing capabilities

Walla assumed in their report that the takeover of the crossing was intended to eliminate one of Hamas's central governance capabilities in the Gaza Strip and the organization's control over aid entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt. Tanks from the 401st Brigade enter eastern Rafah, May 8 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It is likely that the IDF plans to control the transition area to allow for better inspection and monitoring of aid entering the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story.