State Comptroller meets with Netanyahu, discuss evacuees, October 7 failures

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

The comptroller presented the Prime Minister the state audit plan for the ongoing Swords of Iron operation with regard to civilian treatment after the outbreak of the war. In particular, they discussed the situation of evacuees, and the review of the IDF and its adaptation to the combat situation.

The comptroller also spoke with the Prime Minister about the gaps in the government's treatment of the home front that emerged during the auditor's tours and asked the Prime Minister to order all parties to cooperate fully with the audit teams, so that the citizens of Israel receive answers about the failures on October 7, on the political, military, and civilian side.