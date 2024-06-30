Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State Comptroller meets with Netanyahu, discuss evacuees, October 7 failures

By WALLA!

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Israeli media reported. 

The comptroller presented the Prime Minister the state audit plan for the ongoing Swords of Iron operation with regard to civilian treatment after the outbreak of the war. In particular, they discussed the situation of evacuees, and the review of the IDF and its adaptation to the combat situation. 

The comptroller also spoke with the Prime Minister about the gaps in the government's treatment of the home front that emerged during the auditor's tours and asked the Prime Minister to order all parties to cooperate fully with the audit teams, so that the citizens of Israel receive answers about the failures on October 7, on the political, military, and civilian side.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Netanyahu to signal Rafah operations will wind down - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:43 PM
'Hamas is worn out and unable to recover,' says Gallant in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 07:44 PM
Anti-tank missiles fired at Metula in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 05:39 PM
IDF soldier critically injured in northern Gaza Strip on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 04:28 PM
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police say
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 03:41 PM
Coalition heads meeting scheduled by Netanyahu cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 03:24 PM
19 injured in fire in Kochav Ya’acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 01:01 PM
Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 12:35 PM
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 11:50 AM
Man found dead in bus storage compartment in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 10:31 AM
'IDF could remain in Gaza for many months,' security official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:11 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:52 AM
More than 115,000 Gazans crossed into Egypt since October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:25 AM
Biden set to discuss campaign's future with family on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:07 AM