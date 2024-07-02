IDF enabling humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip - report

The IDF has been enabling tactical pauses in the Gaza Strip from the hours of 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., according to a post by the Embassy of Israel to the USA on X on Tuesday.

The @IDF is enabling tactical pauses for humanitarian purposes to allow civilians in the Gaza Strip to replenish stocks such as food and water. The pauses occur from 10:00 to 14:00. During this week (June 28 - July 4), the pauses will take place in Khan Yunis in various… pic.twitter.com/nnzedWVbLv — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) July 2, 2024

According to the post, the pause will occur in Khan Yunis and surrounding areas from June 28 to July 4.

