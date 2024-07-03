Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF eliminates West Bank terror cell, demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Binyamin Achimair

Houthis claim to hit Haifa • Lebanese FM said he wants peace, not war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Binyamin Achimair, Missing 14-year-old boy from Samaria, Police are requesting help in searching, April 12, 2024. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Binyamin Achimair, Missing 14-year-old boy from Samaria, Police are requesting help in searching, April 12, 2024.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

IDF forces demolish home of terrorist who murdered 14-year-old West Bank shepherd

Ahmed Duabsha confessed to killing 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair in April.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF SOLDIERS prepare the home of a terrorist for demolition in the early hours of November 28. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
IDF SOLDIERS prepare the home of a terrorist for demolition in the early hours of November 28.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

IDF forces began demolishing the house of Ahmed Duabsha, a terrorist from the village of Duma, according to Ynet reported on Tuesday night. 

Duabsha had been responsible for the murder of Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd, in April.

The terrorist was arrested on April 12 by The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police during an overnight operation.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Lebanese FM to Israel: We are interested in peace

The Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib sent a special third-party message to Foreign Minister Israel Katz explaining to him that his country did not want a war to break out between them.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon November 2, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib sent a special third-party message to Foreign Minister Israel Katz explaining to him that his country did not want a war to break out between them.

"We are interested in peace, we do not want war,” Habib said, in a statement that was delivered through the Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who spoke with Katz on Tuesday. Their conversation was conveyed to The Jerusalem Post by Katz’s spokesperson.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF strikes West Bank terror cell as they plant explosive devices

Palestinian media reports claim that five people were killed in the strike on the Nur Shams camp.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AMIR BOHBOT
Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)
Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Aircrafts carried out a targeted strike on Tuesday night on the Nur Shams camp, in the West Bank, eliminating a terror cell as they placed explosives, Israeli media reported. The IDF surrounded the squad and attacked it from the air while it was placing the devices. 

Maariv, citing Palestinian reports, claimed that 5 people were killed in the strike. The report indicated that only one of the 5 killed were terrorists and that several others were wounded. The Palestinian Health Ministry placed the number of casualties at 4, according to Reuters.

The attack took place near an incident in Jenin in which 22-year-old Captain Alon Sacgiu was killed after his vehicle hit one of the explosive devices.

 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Diplomacy needed to avert Israeli-Lebanon war, Macron tells Netanyahu

“The President of the Republic reiterated his extreme concern about the increase in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel along the Blue Line,” Macron’s office said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace following a joint press conference, amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict, in Jerusalem, October 24, 2023. (photo credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace following a joint press conference, amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict, in Jerusalem, October 24, 2023.
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/REUTERS)

A diplomatic solution is urgently needed to avert a third Lebanon war, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two spoke by phone on Tuesday night.

“The President of the Republic reiterated his extreme concern about the increase in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel along the Blue Line,” Macron’s office said.

An Israeli-Lebanese war “would harm both the interests of Lebanon and Israel and would constitute a particularly dangerous development for regional stability,” Marcon stressed to Netanyahu.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on vital target in Israel's Haifa

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they, along with the Islamic resistance in Iraq, have conducted a joint military operation, attacking a vital target in Israel's Haifa.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Palestinian drivers on Route 60 wounded by stone-throwing Israelis

By SHLOMI HELLER
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Several Palestinian drivers were attacked with stones on Tuesday evening by dozens of Israelis when they were driving on Route 60. Several of the drivers needed medical attention and some of the vehicles were damaged.

IDF forces were deployed after the attack.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says