IDF eliminates West Bank terror cell, demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Binyamin Achimair

IDF SOLDIERS prepare the home of a terrorist for demolition in the early hours of November 28. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

IDF forces began demolishing the house of Ahmed Duabsha, a terrorist from the village of Duma, according to Ynet reported on Tuesday night.

Duabsha had been responsible for the murder of Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd, in April.

The terrorist was arrested on April 12 by The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police during an overnight operation.