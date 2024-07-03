IDF eliminates West Bank terror cell, demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Binyamin Achimair
Houthis claim to hit Haifa • Lebanese FM said he wants peace, not war
IDF forces demolish home of terrorist who murdered 14-year-old West Bank shepherd
Ahmed Duabsha confessed to killing 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair in April.
IDF forces began demolishing the house of Ahmed Duabsha, a terrorist from the village of Duma, according to Ynet reported on Tuesday night.
Duabsha had been responsible for the murder of Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd, in April.
Lebanese FM to Israel: We are interested in peace
The Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib sent a special third-party message to Foreign Minister Israel Katz explaining to him that his country did not want a war to break out between them.
IDF strikes West Bank terror cell as they plant explosive devices
Palestinian media reports claim that five people were killed in the strike on the Nur Shams camp.
Aircrafts carried out a targeted strike on Tuesday night on the Nur Shams camp, in the West Bank, eliminating a terror cell as they placed explosives, Israeli media reported. The IDF surrounded the squad and attacked it from the air while it was placing the devices.
Maariv, citing Palestinian reports, claimed that 5 people were killed in the strike. The report indicated that only one of the 5 killed were terrorists and that several others were wounded. The Palestinian Health Ministry placed the number of casualties at 4, according to Reuters.
The attack took place near an incident in Jenin in which 22-year-old Captain Alon Sacgiu was killed after his vehicle hit one of the explosive devices.
Diplomacy needed to avert Israeli-Lebanon war, Macron tells Netanyahu
“The President of the Republic reiterated his extreme concern about the increase in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel along the Blue Line,” Macron’s office said.
A diplomatic solution is urgently needed to avert a third Lebanon war, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two spoke by phone on Tuesday night.
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on vital target in Israel's Haifa
Palestinian drivers on Route 60 wounded by stone-throwing Israelis
Several Palestinian drivers were attacked with stones on Tuesday evening by dozens of Israelis when they were driving on Route 60. Several of the drivers needed medical attention and some of the vehicles were damaged.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says