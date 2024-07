Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, 20, from Ness Ziona, a soldier from the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell in combat with terrorists in Shejaia in northern Gaza. Staff Sergeant Eyal Mimran, 20, from Ness Ziona, July 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Moreover, a reserve soldier from the 8101st Battalion of the 3rd "Alexandroni" Brigade was severely wounded by a mortar in the Netzer Corridor during combat in central Gaza.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been informed.