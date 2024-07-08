No Time: Liberman calls on French Jews to make aliyah after far-left victory in France

Following the result of the French elections on SUnday, Avigdor Liberman, head of Yisrael Beytenu, has called on French Jews to make aliyah before it is too late in statements at a party meeting on Monday.

Liberman called for French Jews to leave after the broad-left New Popular Front election bloc received the most votes.

"I call on the French Jews to leave France and immigrate to the State of Israel. No time," Liberman said.

The bloc is headed by the far-left strong anti-Israel figure Jean-Luc Melanchon, who Liberman, along with various other figures, have accused of antisemitism.