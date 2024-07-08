Jerusalem Post
Episcopal Church protests closure of its Gaza hospital by Israeli evacuation orders

By REUTERS

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East protested the closure of the Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City as a result of the evacuation of several residential districts ordered by the Israeli military.

A statement issued in the name of the Diocese of Jerusalem said the hospital has been "compelled to close by the Israeli army."

"We protest the closure of our hospital in the strongest possible terms. In a time of warfare and great suffering it is essential that emergency healthcare services are maintained to treat the injured and the dying," the statement quoted Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem as saying.

