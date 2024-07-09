Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF targets Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure used for attacks on Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 9, 2024 23:44

The IDF announced on Tuesday night that fighter jets destroyed terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah to target the Golan Heights area. 

Earlier in the day, the IDF also attacked Hezbollah infrastructure on the Kabriha area in Lebanon, which the terror group was also using to target the Golan Heights. 

The attacks on the Golan Heights area had killed a man and a woman, according to Maariv. A Hezbollah rocket hit their car and both were killed. 

Fighter jets also targeted Hezbollah military structures in ​​Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon. 

IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah terror infrastructure used to attack the Golan Heights, July 9 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSONS UNIT)


Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
Russia begins trying to influence some US voter groups
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:36 PM
Zelensky says to 'fight' for strong decisions on air defense
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 07:11 PM
Russian court orders arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in absentia
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 06:14 PM
Police arrest border police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 05:49 PM
Former Republican US Senator James Inhofe dies
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 05:48 PM
IAF jets strike building in which were Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 04:38 PM
Israel launches airstrike near Syria's Baniyas, Syrian news agency says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 03:58 PM
Rabbi Yehuda Deri, brother of Arye Deri, dies at age 66
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 03:28 PM
Hezbollah publishes more drone footage appearing to show northern Israel
By WALLA!
07/09/2024 02:13 PM
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 38,243 killed since October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 01:58 PM
Hezbollah announces death of member Ali Hussein Wizani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 11:52 AM
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 11:28 AM
Suspicious package arrives at national security ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , ANNA BARSKY
07/09/2024 10:51 AM
Israeli forces operate in Tulkarm, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 10:32 AM
Incident reported east of Yemen's Nishtun, maritime organization says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:29 AM