IDF targets Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure used for attacks on Golan Heights

The IDF announced on Tuesday night that fighter jets destroyed terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah to target the Golan Heights area.

Earlier in the day, the IDF also attacked Hezbollah infrastructure on the Kabriha area in Lebanon, which the terror group was also using to target the Golan Heights.

The attacks on the Golan Heights area had killed a man and a woman, according to Maariv. A Hezbollah rocket hit their car and both were killed.

Fighter jets also targeted Hezbollah military structures in ​​Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.