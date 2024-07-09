Jerusalem Post
Oakland synagogue windows smashed twice in two weeks

By MICHAEL STARR

An Oakland synagogue's window was smashed on Saturday in the second vandalism attack in two weeks, the Oakland Police Department announced on Monday.

The first incident at the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland and Piedmont occurred on June 21. In both midnight attacks, "an unknown suspect or suspects were seen throwing a large object at the synagogue’s window."

The police said that they were investigating the incidents as a potential hate crime, and had met with the rabbi.

The police called on the public for their aid by providing any information or documentation of the incident.  

