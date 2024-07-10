Home Front Command: Terrorists may have infiltrated West Bank settlement Almon

Terrorists may have infiltrated, early on Wednesday morning, the West Bank settlement Almon in Binyamin, according to sirens alerting residents.

The Home Front Command informed residents to "Immediately enter a protected space inside the house and close the door tightly. Do not stand in front of the door and window, and avoid movement and noise."

The settlement of Almon was established in 1982 and, as of 2019, has a population of 1329 people, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The settlement is located close to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.