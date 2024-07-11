Gallant calls for state commission of inquiry to investigate after October 7

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel needs an investigation on a national level to clarify the facts of the October 7 IDF probe, according to Thursday Israeli media reports.

Gallant spoke at the graduation ceremony of the IDF officers' course and called for a state commission of inquiry.

"This commission of inquiry should be objective; it should check all of us - the government, the army, and the security agencies. It needs to check me along with the prime minister and chief of staff," Gallant said.