Israel's cabinet approves extending mandatory IDF service time to three years

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's cabinet approved on Friday putting to vote the extension of the mandatory service time for IDF soldiers to 36 months, a total of three years, Israeli media reported on Friday morning. 

If the decision receives final approval, it will be in place for the next eight years. Another vote at the next cabinet meeting will take place on Sunday.

The approval came days after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's harsh criticism, in which he accused cabinet members of getting involved in the issue for political reasons. 

