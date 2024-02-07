IDF to increase mandatory service, reserve duty amid war in Gaza

The IDF is submitting on Wednesday a law radically altering the shape and increasing the length of both mandatory and reservist service in the aftermath of the massive security burden placed on the IDF due to the current war needs and unprecedented troop losses.

Prior to October 7, certain IDF recruits were expected to serve as little as 28 months, while IDF mandatory service soldiers were set to serve 32 months.

Due to the huge new forces needed by the IDF to combat an expected nearly year-long insurgency in Gaza, to protect the northern border more robustly from Hezbollah, in the West Bank, and elsewhere, all of these new recruits and current serving soldiers will have their service extended to 36 months.

Also prior to October 7, reservists had tracks for completing their reserve duty at ages: 40, 45, and 49 depending on their specific roles within the IDF.

On top of extending the service of all mandatory soldiers, the IDF is extending reserve duty service from age 40 to 45, from 45 to 50 and from 49 to 52. IDF soldier walks past a wall with pictures of hostages, Tel Aviv, Israel, January 31, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Reservists to serve 40 days per year, up from 25

There are also a variety of other kinds of extensions for reservists in specific situations.

Besides the extension of service time, reservists will also need to serve 40 days per year instead of 25 days per year.

As part of these changes, there will also be changes in compensation, with specific more critical units getting higher raises in pay than some other units.

The reservists command will also be more formally split up into different levels of importance, with a second level of reservists serving more on a volunteer basis in the framework of defending specific villages they live in or will live in.

A third level of reservists, making up around 70,000 reservists, may serve even less in general than the second level, but will still be available to carry out specific duties as needed, and could still be called on for extended service in the event of a major war.

According to the new plan, the number of reservists at any given time will multiple exponentially by five times.

All of these changes come as the IDF not only needs to fight more intensely than usual on more fronts than usual, but where 563 IDF soldiers were killed during the war, 2830 were wounded and hospitalized, and another 9,053 were injured, but not hospitalized.

55%, or 130, of those soldiers killed during the invasion of Gaza have been reservists.

Around 10% of all combat forces now are reservists versus around two percent before the war.

The IDF has said it is also spending more time trying to take care of reservists' wider needs, including their families.

Huge numbers of reservists are parents who need IDF assistance with their families or to spend time with their families in creative ways, but the war has also produced 116 widows and 352 orphans.

Out of the total 360,000 reservists for whom the IDF previously announced it could call up and for whom there are budgeted roles, 287,000 have served during the current war.

112,000 have families, 50,000 are volunteers, and 40,000 are women – a large number considered to be a revolution compared to the prior era.

Regarding mental health, 25,890 soldiers received lectures about resilience and about how to track and handle potential problematic signs.

IDF sources said that the vast majority of such issues are able to be handled within the IDF command structure by commanders providing support and guidance, but that a significant minority of soldiers are provided professional assistance for such issues.

130,000 reservists are still serving right now even as many have been released over the last five weeks since the IDF achieved operational control over northern Gaza.