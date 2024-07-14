Mohammad Deif 'fine' after Israeli strike, talks to 'halt,' Hamas official says - report

Mohammad Deif is "fine" after Israel's Saturday's strike targeting the leader, a Hamas official told AFP.

The source reportedly added that the hostage deal negotiations were set to "halt."

Deif's death yet unconfirmed

On Saturday, the IDF targeted the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades' chief in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

While Deif has not been confirmed as killed, Saudi media reported on Sunday, citing Hamas sources, that the commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa Salamah, who was with Deif at the time of the strike, had been killed. A before and after photo of the area in Gaza where Mohammad Deif was reportedly hiding, June 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the Arabic news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Saturday, citing Hamas sources, Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, is set to replace Mohammad Deif as the head of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades if the latter is confirmed killed.

Earlier on Sunday, KAN news reported, citing a diplomatic source involved in the negotiations, that despite the developments in Gaza, Mossad chief David Barnea was set to travel to Qatar this week for the hostage deal negotiations.

Sam Halpern, Danielle Greyman-Kennard, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Walla contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.