Jerusalem Post
US and 35 countries, international bodies endorse Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt announced the endorsement of the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism by the United States and 35 other states and international bodies on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

"This comprehensive framework, crafted through months of collaboration among special envoys worldwide, lays out essential 'best practices' to combat Jew hatred effectively. It's a significant step forward in our collective efforts against antisemitism," she stated.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also commented on the endorsement of these guidelines. "I commend @Stateseas for endorsing the global guidelines for countering antisemitism. The October 7th massacre epitomized antisemitism in its most heinous form, and hate crimes against Jews continue to rise worldwide," he stated.

"The State of Israel will continue to stand steadfast with the Jewish diaspora around the world and encourage more countries to adopt these guidelines," Katz concluded.

