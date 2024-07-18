IDF soldier Efraim Ben Amram succumbs to wounds from UAV impact

Sergeant-Major (res.) Efraim Ben Amram died of his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 18, 2024
The IDF announced the name of fallen soldier Efraim Ben Amram, who died on Thursday after succumbing to his wounds from a drone strike.

Sergeant-Major (res.) Efraim Ben Amram succumbed to his wounds approximately two weeks after he was seriously wounded in a UAV attack at a base in the Golan Heights.

Amram, aged 25, served in the 53rd in the 188th Brigade. 

He was posthumously promoted from Staff-Sergeant to Sergeant-Major following his death.

Israel's fallen soldiers

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Ben Amram raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 682.  

Some 326 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.



