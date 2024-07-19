UK to resume UNRWA funding, says controversial aid org. will ensure neutrality

The UK will be resuming funding for UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency in Gaza, citing the need for humanitarian aid, new UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in the House of Commons on Friday.

The foreign secretary said the government will now provide £21 million in new funding and that UNRWA had taken steps to “ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality,” according to Jewish News.

The UK, in line with other nations, had suspended funding to UNRWA over allegations that some employees had been supportive of Hamas following the October 7 attacks.

“I can confirm to the house that we are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding," Jewish News cited Lammy as saying.

This leaves the US as the only country not to reinstate funding.