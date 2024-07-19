Yevgeny Perder, 50, named as victim of Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv

The victim of Thursday night's drone attack on Tel Aviv has been named as Yevgeny Perder, 50, according to Israeli media.

N12 said Perder lived in an apartment in a building where he performed maintenance work between Shalom Aleichem and Ben Yehuda streets in Tel Aviv.

His family have been notified of his death.

Perder was asleep at the time of the explosion, according to Maariv. His room, located toward the top of the building was hit and was hit by shrapnel.

MDA spokesman Zachi Heller told N12 "During scans of the scene of the incident, a 50-year-old man was found unconscious with penetrating injuries and no signs of life in one of the buildings. MDA was forced to determine his death."

An additional 10 other people were wounded in the attack, which Yemen's Houthi group has claimed responsibility for.