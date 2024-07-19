Late-night beach-goer’s video reveals Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv - watch

A video circulating online on Friday morning showed the drone strike on Tel Aviv, which Yemen’s Houthis took credit for.

תיעוד חדש מפגיעת הכטב"ם הלילה בתל אביב: כלי הטיס מגיע מכיוון הים באמצע הלילה, חוצה מעל החוף ותוך שניות ספורות מתפוצץ בעוצמה בשטח הבנוי בלב תל אביב@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/LZbJG6T0hE — גלצ (@GLZRadio) July 19, 2024

In the video, posted by Army Radio, the loud engine of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can be heard coming up towards the Tel Aviv coast, where the person filming was sitting along the shore.

The drone can be seen flying straight towards Ben Yehuda Street, very close to the US consulate. An unclear object is dropped from the UAV a second later, and a massive blast can be seen.

“Blyat,” the voice of the cameraperson can be heard saying.

What happened on Thursday night?

The drone attack was carried out on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem near the US Consulate after loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv early Friday morning. Yemen's Houthis subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack. Morning after the drone attack, Tel Aviv (credit: Chen Shimmel)

During searches by emergency services, the body of a lifeless man in his 50s with shrapnel marks on his body was found in an apartment near the location of the explosion. Ten people were taken to hospital with minor wounds.

An IDF spokesperson announced that a preliminary investigation shows that the explosion in Tel Aviv "was caused by the fall of an aerial target, which did not trigger a warning."