ICJ delivers ruling on Israel's Rafah operation

Judges at the UN's top court have gathered on Friday to rule on an emergency request to order Israel to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and withdraw from the enclave, in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

ICJ President Nawaf Salam said that circumstances have changed since it last ruled on the matter. The court is "of the view that provisional measures indicated in its order of March 28 2024... do not fully address the consequences arising from the change in the situation."

A small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrived outside the court in The Hague, waving flags and playing a rap on a boom box calling for a free Palestine.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case's accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defense and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

An Israeli government spokesman said on the eve of Friday's decision that "no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza."

The ICJ is issuing its orders following a request submitted by South Africa some ten days ago for provisional measures that would order Israel to stop all its military operations in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Pretoria claimed that circumstances have changed since the last ruling of the court on the matter, in March, because of the Israeli operation in east Rafah, launched may. 7. Still, Pretoria asked in its petition to the court for Israel to stop fighting completely and withdraw all its forces from the Strip, not just from Rafah.

After the South African request, the court held two hearings on the issue. South Africa pleaded its case on Thursday, and Israel presented its counter-arguments on Friday. The court did not accept Israel’s request for a reasonable period of time to prepare its defense, which was why only a small legal team arrived to the hearings in the Hague last week.

At the Thursday hearing, South African law professor Vaughan Lowe KC told the court that a destructive campaign in Rafah would destroy “the foundation of Palestinian life” in the Strip. “If the court does not act now the possibility of rebuilding a viable Palestinian society in Gaza will be destroyed, at least for the lifetime of those who survive the current horrors of Gaza,” he said.

Refuting the South African allegations, Deputy Attorney-General Gilad Noam said that ‘’calling something a genocide again and again does not turn it into genocide.’’ South Africa, noted Noam, has “obscenely exploited” and made a “mockery” of the Genocide Convention in a presentation to the court that was divorced from fact and circumstance.

After the Israeli presentation, the court instructed the Jerusalem team to submit within 24 hours an explanation on the measures it was taking to get humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the measures deployed to protected the already-displaced Gazans in Rafah, instructed to move to safe zones near the coast.

Accusing Israel of genocide

The South African request for provisional measures came in the framework of the complaint submitted by Pretoria Dec. 29, claiming that Israel was guilty under the genocide Convention of genocidal acts in Gaza. The complaint is now being debated by the ICJ, but ruling is expected in several months, perhaps even a few years.

In the meantime, Pretoria has requested three times already provisional measures against Israel. So far, the court had issued orders calling on Israel to act according to the international law and the Genocide Convention, to guarantee that humanitarian aid is delivered and to persecute Israeli leaders and activists calling for genocide of Palestinians or inciting to destroy the Gaza Strip. Still, the court had not accepted previous requests for provisional measures to order Israel to stop the fighting, recognizing de facto that Israel was acting in self-defense.