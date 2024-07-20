White House considering imposing sanctions on government ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir

The National Security Council at the White House held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss escalating measures against Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

This included considering sanctions on ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, whom the Biden administration holds responsible for undermining security in Judea and Samaria, according to journalist Barak Ravid, citing three senior American officials.

The report indicates that the Biden administration is frustrated with the Israeli government's policies of expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank and weakening the Palestinian Authority, noting that some ministers are openly associated with extremist settler groups.

The administration also believes that the settlements are inconsistent with international law.

The meeting was convened at the White House following the Israeli government's decision to advance the planning and construction of an additional 5,000 housing units in settlements and to legitimize five outposts. Israeli soldiers guard after an attack by Jewish settlers in Burin village, near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 18, 2024 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Another key issue discussed was the imposition of sanctions against Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, whom the Biden administration views as leading the Israeli government's policy in Judea and Samaria.

Earlier this year, when President Biden signed a new presidential order sanctioning certain Israeli settlers, White House officials advised him to target Ben-Gvir and Smotrich specifically.

According to Barak Ravid, a senior American official claimed that Biden rejected this proposal, arguing that the United States should not impose sanctions on elected officials in democratic countries.

Since then, sanctions have been imposed on some supporters and associates of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir but not on the ministers themselves. Now, many officials in the American administration believe this issue should be reconsidered.

Towards the end of the meeting, US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, suggested changing American policy by engaging in dialogue with Smotrich in an attempt to alter his behavior.

American officials stated that the meeting aimed to explore various options and that no decisions were made. They emphasized that any decision on these issues would need to be made personally by President Biden.

Another topic discussed was the reversal of the Trump administration's policy of labeling products from West Bank settlements as "made in Israel." All participants in the meeting supported this move.

Discussed sanctions come amid ICJ ruling over Israel and the West Bank

Yesterday, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that "Israel's presence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem is illegal."

Judge Salem stated that "Israel still controls Gaza, including the passage of people and goods, despite the 2005 disengagement. Israel's policies and continued presence in the occupied territories must be legally examined."

"The settlement policy violates the Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its civilian population into occupied territory. There is significant evidence of encouraging Israelis to move to the West Bank, both citizens and in the business sector."

Israeli officials responded to the court's decision, emphasizing that it mixes political and legal issues and does not contribute to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They noted that the ruling is an advisory opinion and is not legally binding.

It is believed that the Palestinians intend to present this opinion to the UN Security Council, although all Western countries, including members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), oppose unilateral approaches to coercing Israel without a political process.

Several ministers, including Orit Strock, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts in response to the decision, calling for "Sovereignty now."

אף אחד מאיתנו לא כוסס את ציפורניו במתח לקראת פרסום ההחלטה הצפויה והידועה מראש. בית הדין הוא גוף פוליטי ואנטישמי, וצדק הוא הדבר האחרון שניתן לייחס לו.את מקור הזכות שלנו על כל חלקי ארץ ישראל אנחנו שואבים מההבטחה האלוקית, מהתנ"ך ומההיסטוריה המפוארת ובת אלפי השנים שלנו, ושום החלטה… — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) July 19, 2024

Ben-Gvir added, "The decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague proves once again that this is a definitively anti-Semitic and political organization. We will not accept moral preaching from them. It is time for governance and sovereignty."