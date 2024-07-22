Terror near Gaza border: Knife-wielding attacker thwarted near Netiv Ha’asara

A terror attack occurred near the Gaza border Kibbutz of Netiv Ha’asara on Monday, the IDF and police said.

The knife-wielding attacker was thwarted.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that the paramedics reported that the terrorist had been apprehended and that a 61-year-old woman was suffering from shock.

No one was wounded physically, says MDA

MDA added that "no one was physically wounded." Scene of the stabbing attack near Netiv Ha'asara. July 22, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

MDA paramedics Noa Abitbul and Yossi Smadga recounted what they saw upon arrival. "We were told that a terrorist had arrived at the location, attempted to stab, and was thwarted by the security forces.

"We screened the area to make sure there were no physical injuries. A 61-year-old female suffering from anxiety symptoms is being treated on the scene by MDA teams and, as for now, does not need evacuation to a hospital."

According to initial Israeli media reports, the attacker was an American citizen who arrived at the entrance to the kibbutz, claiming "the IDF is killing civilians in Gaza."

This is a developing story.