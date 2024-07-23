Hamas rocket launched toward Israel misfires, slams into Gazan school in Nuseirat

Hamas launched several projectiles from the area of Maghazi in central Gaza towards Israel, but the rockets did not cross into Israeli territory, with one slamming into a school in the area of Nuseirat, the IDF reported Tuesday.

Both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have misfired rockets, with projectiles landing within the Gaza Strip.

The IDF has previously stated that one-fifth of the rockets fired by terror groups in the Gaza Strip land in Gaza, killing civilians.

Over the past day, the IDF began operations in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, where it eliminated terrorists in tank and aerial strikes, the military added.

IDF aircraft strikes over 50 terror sites

Additionally, IDF aircraft struck over 50 terror infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and structures used by Hamas terrorists, as well as underground tunnel routes in the area. View of an UNRWA health center that was destroyed during an Israeli military opration in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Soldiers also continued to conduct intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. In Rafah, the soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists through targeted aerial strikes and close-quarter combat, the IDF noted.