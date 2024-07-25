IDF, Shin Bet recover body of Sgt. Kiril Brodsky killed on October 7

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced they had recovered the body of Sgt. Kiril Brodski from Gaza early on Thursday morning.

Kiril's body was recovered along with the bodies of three other hostages recovered on Wednesday.

Kiril was killed while fighting on October 7 near Kibbutz Nirim.

A house at Kibbutz Nirim burned on October 7 in the Hamas attack. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Abducted into Gaza

Kiril's body was abducted into Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

Despite his body being in Gaza, his family held a funeral for him on November 29.

During his funeral, his commanding officer delivered a glowing eulogy: "You were determined to learn about the division and perform your role on the side as best as possible. I was privileged to be with you in your early days, always ready, always with the silence that characterized you, and always with professionalism."

