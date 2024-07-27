Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hamas terrorist command center in central Gaza's Khadija School

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck a Hamas command center embedded in the Khadija school in central Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The IDF stated that Hamas terrorists used the compound as a hiding place to plan attacks on IDF troops and Israelis.

The IDF statement also added that the center was used by the terrorists to develop and store large quantities of weapons. 

Prior to the strike, the IDF explained it took numerous steps to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians, including the use of appropriate munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence. 

Olympics: S. Korea expresses regret after athletes introduced N. Korean
By REUTERS
07/27/2024 05:11 AM
US forces destroy six Houthi UAVs off the coast of Yemen - CENTCOM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 02:13 AM
Two men drown at the beach in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 02:01 AM
Fire Rescue Authority announces death of two men in fire in Katzrin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2024 01:14 AM
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-9 mission next month
By REUTERS
07/27/2024 01:11 AM
Trump holds narrow lead over Harris, WSJ poll finds
By REUTERS
07/27/2024 01:01 AM
Trump says he'll hold a rally in town where he was shot
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 11:28 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 09:53 PM
Jordan's King, Biden discus efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 09:45 PM
Netanyahu meets with Trump pushes for a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 08:58 PM
Russia scrambles jet to escort British military planes over Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 06:49 PM
12-year-old boy shot in Sakhnin, evacuated to hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 04:53 PM
Finland suspects Russian vessel of violating Finnish territory
By REUTERS
07/26/2024 04:42 PM
Court approves extension of Al Jazeera news network ban in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 03:39 PM
Two IDF soldiers recover from gas inhalation incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2024 02:29 PM