IAF strikes Hamas terrorist command center in central Gaza's Khadija School

The Israeli air force struck a Hamas command center embedded in the Khadija school in central Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The IDF stated that Hamas terrorists used the compound as a hiding place to plan attacks on IDF troops and Israelis.

The IDF statement also added that the center was used by the terrorists to develop and store large quantities of weapons.

Prior to the strike, the IDF explained it took numerous steps to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians, including the use of appropriate munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.