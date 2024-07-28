'The matter is finalized': Lebanon anxiously prepares for potential Israeli retaliation - report

After the tragic incident that happened yesterday on Saturday in Majdal Shams, where 12 children between the ages 10 and 20 were killed by a direct hit by a Hezbollah rocket, Lebanon is anxiously preparing for a possible Israeli retaliation.

Diplomatic and intelligence sources report high alert on the Lebanese side, with terror groups affiliated with Hezbollah and Iran evacuating positions along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The Syrian Observatory issued a statement that read, "Groups loyal to Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah are evacuating their points south of Damascus, Quneitra, and West Kalmon in anticipation of Israeli attacks."

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation channel (LBC) stated that "Israel has decided to attack Lebanon, and the matter is already finalized."

"Now the parties are working so that the Israeli response will be limited in size and location, and not in the big cities and especially not in Beirut, so as not to drag Hezbollah into reacting with greater force." Location of the Hezbollah rocket strike on Majdal Shams. July 28, 2024. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The US and global community have attempted to diffuse tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border, including by propelling a Gaza ceasefire.

How does a Gaza ceasefire change the picture?

A Gaza ceasefire is the best way to diffuse Israeli-Hezbollah violence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday in the aftermath of the deadly strike.

“It's so important that we help diffuse that conflict” along Israel’s northern border, “not only to prevent it from spreading but to diffuse it,” Blinken told reporters during a press conference in Japan.“We’re determined to do that,” he added.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.