Jerusalem Post
Advisory committee submits review of treatment of terrorists in Israeli detention to IDF Chief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Committee overseeing the conditions of incarceration of terrorists, under the leadership of retired judge Major General Ilan Schiff, has finished its review of treatment of Nukhba detainees, and submitted its conclusions to the IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, KAN reported for the first time on Tuesday morning on Network B.

The review came after significant international pressure regarding abuse and torture of Nukhba terrorists in  detention, including at sites such as Sde Teiman, KAN said.

According to KAN, the report was separate from the military police investigation, and mainly detailed conditions of imprisonment and detention of the terrorists.

The committee recommended that the terrorists be moved from IDF detention centers to the prison service, saying that they were not supposed to stay in the temporary facilities under IDF authority for such a long period of time.

